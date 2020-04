April 16 (Reuters) -

* MOODY’S SAYS SHIFTS IN CREDIT FROM CORONAVIRUS SHOCKS WEAKEN GLOBAL SECURITIZATIONS

* MOODY’S SAYS MAGNITUDE OF CORONAVIRUS SHOCKS TO ASSET PERFORMANCE WILL VARY BY ASSET CLASS AND BY GEOGRAPHY

* MOODY’S SAYS SHAPE, DURATION OF DOWNTURN TO PLAY MAJOR PART IN DETERMINING IMPACT CORONAVIRUS HAS ON CREDITWORTHINESS OF STRUCTURED FINANCE TRANSACTIONS Source text for Eikon: