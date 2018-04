BRIEF-Moody's Says Singapore's Credit Profile Reflects Wide Range Of Strengths

April 19 (Reuters) -

* MOODY’S: SINGAPORE’S CREDIT PROFILE REFLECTS WIDE RANGE OF STRENGTHS

* MOODY’S SAYS PROJECTS ONGOING MOMENTUM OF GROWTH TO BE SUSTAINED INTO 2018, AND FORECASTS THE ECONOMY TO GROW 3.0% THIS YEAR

* MOODY’S SAYS EXPECTS OVERALL POLICY CONTINUITY THROUGH THE IMPENDING POLITICAL TRANSITION TO SINGAPORE’S “FOURTH-GENERATION LEADERSHIP.”

* MOODY'S-STRENGTH IN SINGAPORE'S EXPORTS STARTED TO PASS THROUGH TO DOMESTIC DEMAND AGAINST BACKDROP OF RECOVERY IN GLOBAL TRADE AND HIGHER OIL PRICES Source text: [bit.ly/2HeT7VR]