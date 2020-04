BRIEF-Moody's Says Slovakia's Credit Profile Reflects Robust Growth Record And Moderate Debt Coronavirus To Have Significant Impact

April 28 (Reuters) - MOODY’S:

* MOODY’S SAYS SLOVAKIA’S CREDIT PROFILE REFLECTS ROBUST GROWTH RECORD AND MODERATE DEBT; CORONAVIRUS TO HAVE SIGNIFICANT IMPACT

* MOODY’S ON SLOVAKIA SAYS ECONOMIC CONTRACTION AND INCREASED DEFICIT WILL LEAD TO A SIZEABLE INCREASE IN THE DEBT BURDEN

* MOODY’S SAYS CORONAVIRUS & EMERGENCY MEASURES TO HALT SPREAD IN SLOVAKIA & KEY EU EXPORT PARTNERS WILL CAUSE SLOVAKIAN ECONOMY TO CONTRACT SHARPLY IN 2020

* MOODY'S SAYS SLOVAKIA'S FISCAL METRICS WERE ALREADY DETERIORATING BEFORE THE CORONAVIRUS OUTBREAK