March 17 (Reuters) - Moody’s:

* MOODY’S SAYS SPORTS CANCELATIONS, DELAYS OVER CORONAVIRUS ARE CREDIT NEGATIVE FOR MEDIA COMPANIES

* MOODY’S SAYS MAJOR U.S. MEDIA COUNTERPARTS TO DELAY OR LOSE VALUABLE PROGRAMMING DUE TO SPORTS CANCELATIONS, PARTICULARLY PLAYOFFS, FINALS & TOURNAMENTS

* MOODY’S SAYS REGIONAL SPORTS NETWORKS IN THE U.S. WILL NOT BE ABLE TO REPLACE LOST PROGRAMMING, REVENUE