BRIEF-Moody's says Sri Lanka balances robust growth potential with high debt burden, external risks

July 13 (Reuters) -

* Moody's says Sri Lanka balances robust growth potential with high debt burden, external risks

* Moody's on Sri Lanka - in 2017 expects real GDP growth of 4.6 percent

* Moody's says Sri Lanka's credit profile will remain constrained by its large debt burden and very low debt affordability

* Moody's on Sri Lanka - expects GDP growth to average 5.2% per year in 2017-21, a robust growth rate

* Moody's on Sri Lanka - expects general government debt to decline only gradually to around 78% of GDP in 2018, from 79.3% in 2016

* Moody's - Sri Lanka's credit profile will remain constrained by its large debt burden and very low debt affordability

* Moody's on Sri Lanka- government's B1 rating supported by economy's robust medium-term GDP growth prospects, relatively large economy

* Moody's - Sri Lanka's external payments position also remains fragile

Source text: [bit.ly/2t8Vk26]