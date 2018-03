BRIEF-Moody's says stabilizes outlook on global auto manufacturing sector as economic recovery fuels demand

March 14 (Reuters) - Moody’s :

* MOODY’S STABILIZES OUTLOOK ON GLOBAL AUTO MANUFACTURING SECTOR AS ECONOMIC RECOVERY FUELS DEMAND

* MOODY’S ON GLOBAL AUTO MANUFACTURING SECTOR-STABILISING OUTLOOK REFLECTS LARGELY GOOD PROFITS AND STRONG CASH FLOW THE SECTOR HAS BEEN ABLE TO GENERATE

* MOODY’S-DESPITE INFLATION, POSITIVE MACROECONOMIC ENVIRONMENT TO SUPPORT CONSUMER DEMAND WITH GROWTH PROSPECTS IMPROVING IN MOST MAJOR CAR MARKETS

* MOODY’S ON GLOBAL AUTO MANUFACTURING SECTOR-IN UK, BREXIT-RELATED UNCERTAINTY WILL WEIGH ON CONSUMER SPENDING DECISIONS Source text for Eikon: