BRIEF-‍Moody's says stable credit trends will continue for Asia-Pacific non-financial corporates​

Nov 21 (Reuters) - Moody‘s:

* Stable credit trends will continue for asia-pacific non-financial corporates​

* Chinese retailers and property developers continue to face challenges‍​

* ‍Improving global credit conditions, economic growth, supportive funding environment will help sustain stable rating for apac non-financial corporates in Q3 for rest of year

* Sees residential property sector in china (A1 stable) to remain stable through 2018,tight government controls to put pressure on property developers