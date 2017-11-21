FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-‍Moody's says stable credit trends will continue for Asia-Pacific non-financial corporates​
November 21, 2017 / 6:14 AM / Updated 2 hours ago

BRIEF-‍Moody's says stable credit trends will continue for Asia-Pacific non-financial corporates​

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Nov 21 (Reuters) - Moody‘s:

* Stable credit trends will continue for asia-pacific non-financial corporates​

* Chinese retailers and property developers continue to face challenges‍​

* ‍Improving global credit conditions, economic growth, supportive funding environment will help sustain stable rating for apac non-financial corporates in Q3 for rest of year

* Sees residential property sector in china (A1 stable) to remain stable through 2018,tight government controls to put pressure on property developers Source text for Eikon:

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
