Jan 16 (Reuters) - Moody‘s:

* MOODY‘S: STABLE OUTLOOK FOR THE LEVANT AND NORTH AFRICA SOVEREIGNS IN 2018 AS IMPROVING GROWTH OFFSETS PERSISTENT FISCAL AND POLITICAL RISKS‍​

* MOODY‘S SAYS HIGHER GLOBAL GROWTH WILL DRIVE AN INCREASE IN LEVANT AND N. AFRICA EXPORTS, INCLUDING TOURISM, AND REMITTANCES AND INVESTMENT FLOWS IN 2018 Source text for Eikon: