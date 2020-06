BRIEF-Moody's Says Stable Outlook On Austria's Rating Reflects Its View That Risks To Credit Profile Are Balanced

June 10 (Reuters) -

* MOODY’S - AUSTRIA’S CREDIT PROFILE REFLECTS FUNDAMENTAL ECONOMIC STRENGTHS, STRONG INSTITUTIONS AND HIGH DEBT AFFORDABILITY

* MOODY’S SAYS CORONAVIRUS WILL LEAD AT LEAST TO A TEMPORARY DETERIORATION IN ECONOMIC AND FISCAL METRICS IN AUSTRIA

* MOODY’S SAYS IN AUSTRIA MAIN CREDIT CHALLENGES INCLUDE RELATIVELY WEAK TREND GROWTH AND ELEVATED DEBT LEVELS COMPARED TO PEERS-

* MOODY’S SAYS STABLE OUTLOOK ON AUSTRIA’S SOVEREIGN RATING REFLECTS ITS VIEW THAT RISKS TO THE CREDIT PROFILE ARE BALANCED Source text for Eikon: