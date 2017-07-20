FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
BRIEF-Moody's says stronger growth and stabilizing banking sector support global financial conditions‍​
Sections
Featured
JPMorgan's card gamble squeezes competitors
Business
JPMorgan's card gamble squeezes competitors
Kobe Steel's cheating engulfs more divisions
Business
Kobe Steel's cheating engulfs more divisions
Apple urged to drop apps that play up Philippine drugs war
World
Apple urged to drop apps that play up Philippine drugs war
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Financials
July 20, 2017 / 3:10 PM / in 3 months

BRIEF-Moody's says stronger growth and stabilizing banking sector support global financial conditions‍​

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

July 20 (Reuters) - Moody’s :

* Moody’s says stronger growth and stabilizing banking sector support global financial conditions‍​

* Moody’s says systemic risks in global financial markets have remained relatively contained over the past six months, despite increases in some areas‍​

* Moody’s says financial conditions in global markets are more favourable than a year ago and are likely to remain so as global growth picks up

* Moody’s says weak banking systems are currently not experiencing elevated asset prices, leaving them less exposed to risks of asset bubbles

* ‍Moody’s says there are potential downside risks from event-related volatility in financial markets tied to elevated asset prices Source text for Eikon:

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.