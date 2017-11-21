BRIEF-Moody's says sub-Saharan African countries face rising risk of financing stress

Nov 21 (Reuters) - Moody’s :

* Sub-Saharan African countries face rising risk of financing stress

* Risk of financing stress among sub-saharan african sovereigns will increase as we approach peak of maturing international debt in early 2020s ‍​

* Range of factors mitigate related risks in Sub-Saharan Africa, including still relatively small share of commercial debt for most SSA sovereigns

* Existing credit weaknesses mean Gabon, Ghana, Zambia are most susceptible to risk of financing stress given large eurobond maturities falling due next decade‍​ Source text : bit.ly/2jaT96w