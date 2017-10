Sept 28 (Reuters) -

* Moody’s says Sweden’s banking system outlook is stable reflecting strong credit quality, robust capital

* Moody’s says Swedish banks’ credit quality will remain strong and losses on loans to the cyclically weak oil and shipping sectors will slowly decline

* Moody's says believe Swedish banks will re-price their loans to compensate for higher funding costs as interest rates start to slowly normalize from mid-2018 Source: bit.ly/2yaGz0P