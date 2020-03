March 3 (Reuters) - Moody’s:

* MOODY’S SAYS SWISS BANKING SYSTEM OUTLOOK STABLE ON RESILIENT GROWTH AND BANKS’ STRONG SOLVENCY

* MOODY’S SAYS SWISS BANKS’ BROAD CAPITAL CUSHIONS COMBINED WITH STRONG LOAN PERFORMANCE PROVIDE A BUFFER IN EVENT OF POTENTIAL DOWNTURN

* MOODY'S SAYS WHILE IT EXPECTS NON-PERFORMING LOAN LEVELS TO RISE SLIGHTLY, ASSET QUALITY AT SWISS BANKS WILL REMAIN EXCELLENT