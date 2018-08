Aug 22 (Reuters) - Moody’s:

* MOODY’S SAYS SWISS REGIONAL BANKS HAVE BIGGER CUSHION THAN RAIFFEISEN FOR HOUSING DOWNTURN

* MOODY’S ON SWISS REGIONAL BANKS SAYS THE STEEP INCREASE IN HOUSE PRICES IN SWITZERLAND IN RECENT YEARS HAVE RAISED RISK OF A CORRECTION Source text for Eikon: