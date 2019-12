BRIEF-Moody's Says Switzerland's Credit Profile Reflects High Wealth, Diversified Economy & Net Creditor Status

Dec 10 (Reuters) - MOODY’S:

* MOODY’S SAYS SWITZERLAND’S CREDIT PROFILE REFLECTS HIGH WEALTH, DIVERSIFIED ECONOMY & NET CREDITOR STATUS

* MOODY’S SAYS SWITZERLAND’S FOCUS ON HIGH VALUE-ADDED PRODUCTS SHIELDS IT TO SOME EXTENT FROM PRICE MOVEMENTS & CYCLICAL DEVELOPMENTS

* MOODY’S SAYS DOES NOT EXPECT DOWNWARD RATING PRESSURE ON SWITZERLAND TO EMERGE OVER NEXT 12 TO 18 MONTHS

* MOODY'S SAYS OVER NEXT 2-3 YEARS, EXPECTS SWITZERLAND TO BUILD BUFFERS, IMPLEMENT REGULATIONS MAINTAINING FINANCIAL STABILITY OF ITS BANKING SYSTEM