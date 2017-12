BRIEF-Moody's Says Switzerland's Credit Profile Supported By Wealthy Economy, Strong Institutions

Dec 8 (Reuters) - Moody‘s:

* MOODY‘S SAYS SWITZERLAND‘S CREDIT PROFILE SUPPORTED BY WEALTHY ECONOMY, STRONG INSTITUTIONS AND HEALTHY PUBLIC FINANCES‍​

* MOODY‘S SAYS IN MOODY‘S CENTRAL SCENARIO, SWITZERLAND‘S PUBLIC DEBT RATIO WILL REMAIN LOW, CONTINUE TO DECLINE GRADUALLY THROUGH THE FORECAST HORIZON

* MOODY‘S SAYS EXPECT SWISS ECONOMIC GROWTH TO CONTINUE TO REVIVE; POTENTIAL GROWTH RATES CONSTRAINED BY TIGHT LABOUR MARKET,NEGLIGIBLE PRODUCTIVITY GROWTH

* MOODY‘S SAYS GIVEN THE STABLE OUTLOOK, MOODY‘S DOES NOT ANTICIPATE DOWNWARD RATING PRESSURE TO EMERGE ON SWITZERLAND‘S AAA GOVERNMENT RATING

* MOODY'S SAYS RECENT WEAKENING OF SWISS FRANC VERSUS EURO LED TO EXPORTS REACHING ALL-TIME HIGH, BRING INFLATION TO POSITIVE TERRITORY FOR FIRST TIME IN 4 YRS Source text: (bit.ly/2iIbxDQ)