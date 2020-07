BRIEF-Moody's Says Taiwan's Credit Profile Balances Very Strong Fiscal And External Buffers Against Exposure To External Shocks

June 30 (Reuters) - Moody’s:

* MOODY’S SAYS TAIWAN’S CREDIT PROFILE BALANCES VERY STRONG FISCAL AND EXTERNAL BUFFERS AGAINST EXPOSURE TO EXTERNAL SHOCKS

* MOODY’S SAYS TAIWAN’S RELIANCE ON EXTERNAL DEMAND A KEY SOURCE OF ECONOMIC VULNERABILITY

* MOODY’S SAYS PROJECT TAIWAN’S ECONOMIC GROWTH TO SLOW SHARPLY TO 0.2% IN 2020 AMID THE GLOBAL CORONAVIRUS OUTBREAK

* MOODY’S SAYS EXPECT TAIWAN’S ECONOMY TO RECOVER SWIFTLY WITH GROWTH AROUND 3.7% IN 2021 Source text for Eikon: (Reuters.Briefs@thomsonreuters.com)