BRIEF-Moody's Says Tariff Exemptions Offer Brief Respite For U.S. Trade Partners In The Americas

April 4 (Reuters) - Moody’s

* MOODY’S SAYS TARIFF EXEMPTIONS OFFER BRIEF RESPITE FOR U.S. TRADE PARTNERS IN THE AMERICAS, BUT BILATERAL NEGOTIATIONS REMAIN KEY‍​

* ‍MOODY’S SAYS TARIFF INCREASES WOULD RAISE PRICE OF STEEL & ALUMINUM PRODUCTS ENTERING U.S. BORDERS, LIKELY REDUCING DEMAND FOR FOREIGN GOODS​

* ‍MOODY’S SAYS CANADA & MEXICO LIKELY BE ABLE TO FULLY CIRCUMVENT U.S. STEEL & ALUMINUM TARIFFS OR HAVE THEM REPLACED BY RELATIVELY MORE FAVORABLE TERMS

* ‍MOODY’S SAYS IF TARIFFS REMAIN IN PLACE FOR OTHER COUNTRIES, CANADA & MEXICO COULD SEE RISING DEMAND FROM U.S. FOR THEIR STEEL & ALUMINUM EXPORTS

* ‍MOODY’S SAYS ARGENTINA & BRAZIL’S LACK OF BILATERAL TRADE DEALS WITH U.S. LEAVE THEM RELATIVELY MORE “EXPOSED TO EVENTUAL IMPOSITION” OF TRADE BARRIERS