BRIEF-Moody's Says Trade Policy Presents Downside Risk To U.S. Economic Outlook

April 26 (Reuters) - Moody’s :

* MOODY’S SAYS TRADE POLICY PRESENTS DOWNSIDE RISK TO U.S. ECONOMIC OUTLOOK

* MOODY’S SAYS CONSIDER INCREASING TRADE TENSIONS WITH CHINA TO BE A MUCH MORE MATERIAL RISK TO U.S. ECONOMY’S GROWTH THAN NAFTA

* MOODY’S SAYS OVER REMAINDER OF YEAR, EXPECT THE U.S. FED TO INCREASE THE FEDERAL FUNDS RATE TWO OR THREE MORE TIMES, FOLLOWED BY THREE HIKES IN 2019

* MOODY’S SAYS BASELINE EXPECTATION IS THAT U.S. & CHINA WILL AVOID A “SEVERE ESCALATION” OF TRADE RESTRICTIONS

* MOODY’S SAYS AS INTEREST RATES NORMALIZE, EXPECT U.S. GOVERNMENT TO FACE “MORE SIGNIFICANT” DEBT AFFORDABILITY PRESSURES

* MOODY’S ON U.S. SAYS ADJUSTED FINAL SCORE FOR INSTITUTIONAL STRENGTH TO “VERY HIGH” FROM “VERY HIGH (+)” TO REFLECT THAT FISCAL POLICYMAKING IS SOMEWHAT LESS ROBUST