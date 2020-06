BRIEF-Moody's Says Turkey Banking System Outlook Remains Negative As Coronavirus Weighs On Credit Profiles

June 1 (Reuters) -

* MOODY’S - TURKEY BANKING SYSTEM OUTLOOK REMAINS NEGATIVE AS CORONAVIRUS WEIGHS ON CREDIT PROFILES

* MOODY’S SAYS EXPECTS THERE WILL BE PRESSURE ON TURKISH LENDERS’ PROFITABILITY DUE TO LOWER LENDING VOLUMES AND HIGHER PROVISIONS

* MOODY’S, ON TURKISH BANKING SYSTEM, SAYS ANTICIPATES ADDITIONAL CAPITAL STRAIN FROM LOCAL CURRENCY DEPRECIATION

* MOODY'S, ON TURKISH BANKING SYSTEM, SAYS DEEP ECONOMIC DISRUPTION CAUSED BY CORONAVIRUS OUTBREAK WILL REDUCE BORROWERS' CAPACITY TO REPAY