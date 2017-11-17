FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
BRIEF-‍Moody's says Turkey's credit profile balances resilient growth, relatively strong public finances against political risk, external vulnerability​
Sections
Featured
Ambition to strain finances but investors unfazed
Tesla
Ambition to strain finances but investors unfazed
Metal recyclers prepare for electric car revolution
ENERGY & ENVIRONMENT
Metal recyclers prepare for electric car revolution
Tax plan could cause sugar high, then economic slump
Global Investment Outlook
Tax plan could cause sugar high, then economic slump
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
November 17, 2017 / 4:22 PM / Updated 2 hours ago

BRIEF-‍Moody's says Turkey's credit profile balances resilient growth, relatively strong public finances against political risk, external vulnerability​

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Nov 17 (Reuters) - Moody‘s:‍

* Moody’s says Turkey’s credit profile balances resilient growth and relatively strong public finances against political risk and external vulnerability​

* ‍moody’s says Turkey‘s​ key credit challenges include political risk and high external vulnerability

* ‍Moody’s on Turkey - Fiscal outcomes will likely be challenged in environment of rising global interest rates, already wider spreads, larger borrowing needs

* ‍Moody’s says though Turkey’s public finances deteriorated marginally over past year, resilient economic growth, manageable government debt provide key credit anchors Source text for Eikon:

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.