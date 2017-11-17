Nov 17 (Reuters) - Moody‘s:‍

* Moody’s says Turkey’s credit profile balances resilient growth and relatively strong public finances against political risk and external vulnerability​

* ‍moody’s says Turkey‘s​ key credit challenges include political risk and high external vulnerability

* ‍Moody’s on Turkey - Fiscal outcomes will likely be challenged in environment of rising global interest rates, already wider spreads, larger borrowing needs

* ‍Moody's says though Turkey's public finances deteriorated marginally over past year, resilient economic growth, manageable government debt provide key credit anchors