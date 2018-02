Feb 26 (Reuters) - Moody‘s:

* MOODY‘S SAYS UK ECONOMY GREW AT A SLIGHTLY SLOWER PACE IN EARLY 2018, SURVEY DATA SUGGEST, AND RETAIL SALES REMAINED SLUGGISH IN JANUARY

* MOODY‘S SAYS EMPLOYMENT GROWTH SOFTENED IN DECEMBER IN UK, BUT REMAINS FIRMLY POSITIVE, WHILE VOLATILITY HAS INCREASED IN RECENT MONTHS

* MOODY'S SAYS DIFFERENCES IN SOME KEY AREAS PERSIST BETWEEN UK GOVERNMENT & EU, POSING CHALLENGE TO UK'S HOPES OF AGREEMENT ON TRANSITIONAL ARRANGEMENT IN MARCH