March 10 (Reuters) - Moody’s:

* MOODY’S SAYS U.S. AIRPORT SECTOR OUTLOOK REVISED TO STABLE AS CORONAVIRUS DRIVES DOWN DEMAND AND CAPACITY

* MOODY’S, ON U.S. AIRPORTS, SAYS GIVEN UNCERTAINTIES ABOUT AIRLINE SEAT CAPACITY IN COMING MONTHS, CAN’T GIVE ESTIMATE FOR ENPLANEMENT GROWTH FOR 2020

* MOODY’S SAYS CHANGING CONSUMER, AIRLINE BEHAVIOR IN RESPONSE TO CORONAVIRUS REPRESENTS STRESS TO U.S. AIRPORTS’ OPERATING ENVIRONMENT IN H1 OF YEAR