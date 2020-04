April 22 (Reuters) -

* MOODY’S SAYS U.S. AMBULATORY SURGERY CENTERS, DENTAL AND PHYSICAL THERAPY PROVIDERS FACE STEEP VOLUME DECLINES DUE TO CORONAVIRUS

* MOODY’S SAYS U.S. ASCS, DENTAL AND PT PROVIDERS WILL BE AMONG FIRST TO RECOUP LOST VOLUMES BECAUSE THERE WILL BE PENT-UP DEMAND WHEN CRISIS SUBSIDES