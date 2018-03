March 1 (Reuters) - Moody‘s:

* MOODY'S SAYS U.S. ASSET MANAGERS TO GAIN FROM TAX LAW WHICH WILL INCREASE DEMAND FOR INVESTMENT PRODUCTS WHILE CUTTING EFFECTIVE TAX RATE FOR SECTOR