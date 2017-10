Oct 31 (Reuters) - ‍

* Moody’s says U.S. cable industry outlook positive; broadband demand to fuel strong EBITDA growth​

* ‍Moody’s says 5G wireless broadband in U.S. is a “real threat”, but not imminent, as Moody’s believes deployments not likely to begin earlier than 2020

* ‍moody's says U.S. virtual distributors are attacking with services that stream skinny bundles of live news, sports programming at fraction of cost of pay-TV​