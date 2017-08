July 19 (Reuters) - Moody's on U.S. corporates-

* US corporate cash pile grows to $1.84 trillion, led by tech sector

* Top-five cash hoarders all come from the technology sector, with Apple holding record high of $246.1 billion

* Top five most cash-flush companies Apple, Microsoft, Google, Cisco and Oracle now hold 32% of total cash held Source text : bit.ly/2u8gI6w Further company coverage: