BRIEF-Moody's Says U.S. Government's Tax Proposals Would Benefit All But Highly Leveraged Companies

Dec 12 (Reuters) - Moody‘s:

* MOODY‘S SAYS U.S. GOVERNMENT‘S TAX PROPOSALS WOULD BENEFIT ALL BUT HIGHLY LEVERAGED COMPANIES

* MOODY‘S SAYS THE U.S. GOVERNMENT‘S PROPOSED CORPORATE TAX OVERHAUL WOULD BENEFIT ALL U.S. NON-FINANCIAL COMPANIES EXCEPT THOSE WITH HIGH DEBT LOADS

* MOODY‘S, ON U.S. TAX PROPOSALS, SAYS INTEREST DEDUCTIBILITY LIMITS WOULD DAMPEN ATTRACTIVENESS OF PRIVATE EQUITY BUYOUT MODEL

* MOODY'S, ON U.S. TAX PRPOSALS, SAYS PLANS TO IMPOSE EARNINGS-BASED LIMITS ON INTEREST DEDUCTIBILITY ARE CREDIT NEGATIVE FOR MOST COMPANIES