April 28 (Reuters) - Moody’s:

* MOODY’S SAYS U.S. HEALTHCARE REITS WITH SUBSTANTIAL SENIOR HOUSING INVESTMENTS FACE GREATEST RISK FROM CORONAVIRUS OUTBREAK

* MOODY’S, ON U.S. HEALTHCARE REITS, SAYS SENIOR HOUSING OCCUPANCY IS ALREADY DECLINING DUE TO SAFETY CONCERNS, WHILE OPERATORS’ COSTS ARE GOING UP

* MOODY’S, ON U.S. HEALTHCARE REITS, SAYS MEDICAL OFFICE AND LIFE SCIENCES ASSETS WILL REMAIN RELATIVELY STABLE SOURCES OF CASH FLOW Source text for Eikon: