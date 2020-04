April 1 (Reuters) - Moody’s Ratings:

* MOODY’S SAYS U.S. LIFE INSURANCE OUTLOOK CHANGED TO NEGATIVE DUE TO ECONOMIC TURMOIL FROM CORONAVIRUS AMID DECLINE IN U.S. TREASURY RATES, AMONG OTHERS Source text for Eikon: