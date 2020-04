April 21 (Reuters) -

* MOODY’S SAYS U.S. LIFE INSURERS CAPITAL VULNERABLE TO CORONAVIRUS-DRIVEN ECONOMIC SHOCK

* MOODY’S SAYS U.S. LIFE INSURERS’ DIVIDENDS FROM OPERATING COMPANIES WILL DECLINE AS INSURERS PRESERVE CAPITAL

* MOODY'S SAYS U.S. LIFE INSURERS FACE SIGNIFICANT CHALLENGE OF LOWER-FOR-LONGER INTEREST RATE ENVIRONMENT,ESPECIALLY AT LONG END OF U.S. TREASURY CURVE