June 1 (Reuters) - Moody’s:

* MOODY’S SAYS U.S. MORTGAGE INSURERS BRACE FOR HIGHER DELINQUENCIES AS UNEMPLOYMENT RATE SPIKES

* MOODY’S SAYS LONGER TERM IMPACT ON PRIVATE MORTGAGE INSURERS IN U.S. WILL DEPEND ON LENGTH AND DEPTH OF THE ECONOMIC CONTRACTION

* MOODY’S SAYS GSE MORTGAGE LOAN FORBEARANCE WILL REDUCE AND DELAY MORTGAGE INSURANCE CLAIMS IN U.S.