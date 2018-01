BRIEF-Moody's Says U.S. Pharmaceutical Companies' Cash Holdings Set To Decline Under New Tax Law

Jan 9 (Reuters) - Moody’s

* MOODY‘S SAYS U.S. PHARMACEUTICAL COMPANIES’ CASH HOLDINGS SET TO DECLINE UNDER NEW TAX LAW

* MOODY‘S - U.S. PHARMACEUTICAL COS TO REVISE THEIR CAPITAL ALLOCATION PLANS, WITH ACCUMULATED CASH BEING USED FOR ACQUISITIONS, PAYOUTS, MODEST DEBT REDUCTION

* ‍MOODY‘S SAYS EXPECTS DEBT REDUCTION TO BE MODEST, SINCE MOST U.S. DRUG MANUFACTURERS DON‘T HAVE LARGE DEBT BURDENS

* MOODY'S SAYS SHAREHOLDER PAYOUTS BY U.S. PHARMACEUTICAL COS WILL RISE UNDER NEW TAX LAW