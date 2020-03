BRIEF-Moody's Says U.S. Retail & Apparel Industry Continues To Face Significant Challenges

March 17 (Reuters) -

* MOODY’S SAYS U.S. RETAIL & APPAREL INDUSTRY CONTINUES TO FACE SIGNIFICANT CHALLENGES, ESPECIALLY AS CORONAVIRUS PANDEMIC TAKES TOLL ON WORLD ECONOMIES

* MOODY’S, ON U.S. RETAIL INDUSTRY, SAYS RISKS TO DOWNSIDE ARE GROWING AS CORONAVIRUS TAKES A MOUNTING ECONOMIC TOLL

* MOODY’S, ON U.S. RETAIL INDUSTRY, SAYS REFINANCING RISK STARTS TO SPIKE IN 2021 AS DEBT MATURITY WALL ACCELERATES

* MOODY'S, ON U.S. RETAIL INDUSTRY, SAYS SMALLER, LOWER RATED, MORE HIGHLY LEVERAGED ISSUERS FACE RISING DEFAULT PRESSURES