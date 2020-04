BRIEF-Moody's Says U.S. Small And Medium-Sized Enterprises Will Bear The Brunt Of The Coronavirus Crisis, Intensifying The Economic Downturn

April 1 (Reuters) - Moody’s:

* MOODY’S SAYS U.S. SMALL AND MEDIUM-SIZED ENTERPRISES WILL BEAR THE BRUNT OF THE CORONAVIRUS CRISIS, INTENSIFYING THE ECONOMIC DOWNTURN

* MOODY’S - SMALL, MEDIUM-SIZED ENTERPRISES’ REVENUE LOSSES FROM WORSENING OUTBREAK WILL REVERBERATE ACROSS U.S. ECONOMY THROUGH JOB LOSSES, FINANCIAL STRESS

* MOODY’S - SMALL, MEDIUM-SIZED ENTERPRISES’ REVENUE LOSSES FROM WORSENING OUTBREAK WILL REVERBERATE ACROSS U.S. ECONOMY THROUGH LOWER CONSUMPTION

* MOODY'S SAYS SME FINANCIAL STRESS WILL LOWER DEMAND AND REVENUE IN SECTORS THAT FOCUS ON BUSINESS TO-BUSINESS PRODUCTS AND SERVICES Source text: (bit.ly/2Jx3PtO)