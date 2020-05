May 12 (Reuters) - Moody’s:

* MOODY’S SAYS U.S. STATES’ NET TAX-SUPPORTED DEBT DECLINES IN 2019; SET TO RISE ON CORONAVIRUS-RELATED PRESSURES

* MOODY’S SAYS BELIEVES U.S. STATE DEBT LEVELS WILL RISE IN 2020 AS STATES MANAGE PANDEMIC-INDUCED FINANCIAL PRESSURES

* MOODY'S, ON U.S. STATES, SAYS ALTHOUGH SOME DEBT ISSUANCES WERE CANCELED/POSTPONED AS PANDEMIC TOOK HOLD, INCREASED DEFICIT FINANCING IS LIKELY THIS YEAR