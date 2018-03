BRIEF-Moody's Says U.S. Tariffs, If They Prompt More Trade Restrictions, Will Hurt Sovereigns Globally

March 7 (Reuters) - Moody’s:

* MOODY’S SAYS U.S. TARIFFS, IF THEY PROMPT MORE TRADE RESTRICTIONS, WILL HURT SOVEREIGNS GLOBALLY

* MOODY’S SAYS PROPOSED U.S. TARIFFS WILL CONTRIBUTE TO RISE IN INFLATIONARY PRESSURE, GIVEN THAT U.S. ECONOMY IS OPERATING “AROUND CAPACITY”

* MOODY’S SAYS EXPECT OVERALL INFLATIONARY EFFECT OF PROPOSED U.S. TARIFFS WILL BE MINIMAL

* MOODY’S SAYS PROPOSED TARIFFS WILL ERODE COMPETITIVENESS OF MANY U.S. MANUFACTURING COS, INCLUDING THOSE IN AEROSPACE, TRANSPORTATION, HEAVY MACHINERY

* MOODY’S SAYS BENEFIT OF TARIFFS FOR U.S. STEEL, ALUMINUM PRODUCERS IS OFFSET BY IMPACT ON CONSUMING SECTORS

* MOODY’S SAYS DIRECT IMPACT OF PROPOSED U.S. TARIFFS ON GROWTH AND EXPORTS OUTSIDE U.S. WILL BE SMALL