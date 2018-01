BRIEF-Moody's Says U.S. Tariffs, If They Signal Rising Protectionism, Could Hurt Rated Asian Manufacturers, Sovereigns

Jan 25 (Reuters) - Moody‘s:

* MOODY‘S SAYS U.S. TARIFFS, IF THEY SIGNAL RISING PROTECTIONISM, COULD HURT RATED ASIAN MANUFACTURERS, SOVEREIGNS

* MOODY‘S SAYS U.S. TARIFFS ANNOUNCED SO FAR WILL HAVE NEGLIGIBLE CREDIT IMPACT ON RATED ASIAN MANUFACTURERS AS THEIR DIRECT EXPOSURE TO U.S. IS SMALL‍​

* ‍MOODY‘S SAYS IMMEDIATE EFFECT OF U.S. TARIFFS ON MAJOR ASIAN SOVEREIGNS, INCLUDING CHINA AND KOREA WILL ALSO BE LIMITED

* MOODY‘S SAYS CREDIT IMPACT OF U.S. TARIFFS FOR SAMSUNG ELECTRONICS & LG ELECTRONICS, IS LIKELY TO BE NEGLIGIBLE

* MOODY‘S SAYS ANNOUNCEMENT OF U.S. TARIFFS COULD LEAD TO RESPONSES FROM MOST AFFECTED COUNTRIES, INCLUDING RETALIATORY TARIFFS ON U.S. EXPORTS

* MOODY‘S SAYS RESPONSES TO U.S. TARIFFS FROM MOST AFFECTED COUNTRIES COULD INCLUDE PETITIONS FILED WITH WORLD TRADE ORGANIZATION AGAINST U.S.‍​

* ‍MOODY‘S SAYS IF U.S. TARIFFS SIGNAL RISING TRADE PROTECTIONISM, THE GLOBAL TRADING ENVIRONMENT COULD BECOME LESS SUPPORTIVE FOR ASIAN GROWTH

* ‍MOODY‘S SAYS POLICY ACTIONS BY U.S. TARGETED AT COUNTRIES WITH WHICH IT HAS LARGE BILATERAL TRADE DEFICITS COULD NEGATIVELY IMPACT SEVERAL ECONOMIES IN ASIA