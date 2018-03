BRIEF-‍Moody's Says U.S. Tax Law Changes Are Credit Neutral For Residential Mortgage Loans, Positive For Non-Mortgage Consumer Loans​

March 13 (Reuters) - Moody’s:

* ‍MOODY’S SAYS U.S. TAX LAW CHANGES ARE CREDIT NEUTRAL FOR RESIDENTIAL MORTGAGE LOANS, POSITIVE FOR NON-MORTGAGE CONSUMER LOANS​

* ‍MOODY’S SAYS HIGHER DISPOSABLE INCOMES FOR HOMEOWNERS, RENTERS AS RESULT OF LOWER U.S. FEDERAL TAXES TO SUPPORT PERFORMANCE OF NON-MORTGAGE CONSUMER CREDIT​

* MOODY'S SAYS NEW U.S. TAX LAW REDUCES TAX INCENTIVE OF HOMEOWNERSHIP ACROSS WIDE RANGE OF INCOMES REGARDLESS OF RESIDENCE IN LOW, MODERATE OR HIGH TAX STATE