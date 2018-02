Feb 7 (Reuters) - Moody’s Corp:‍

* MOODY‘S SAYS US TAX OVERHAUL WILL BENEFIT LARGE BEVERAGE COMPANIES, CONTINGENT ON SPENDING DISCIPLINE​

* MOODY‘S SAYS U.S. TAX OVERHAUL BROADLY CREDIT POSITIVE FOR U.S.-BASED GLOBAL BEVERAGE COS SO LONG AS COS USE ANY REPATRIATED CASH TO MEANINGFULLY REDUCE DEBT

* MOODY‘S CAUTIONS THAT BEVERAGE COMPANIES WILL LIKELY BE PRESSURED TO USE THE REPATRIATED CASH AND EXPECTED EXPANDED CASH FLOWS TO BOOST SHAREHOLDER RETURNS Source text for Eikon: