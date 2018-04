BRIEF-Moody's Says U.S. Tech Companies' Ratings Unchanged As Tax Reform Leads To Higher Shareholder Returns

May 1 (Reuters) - Moody’s

* MOODY’S SAYS U.S. TECH COMPANIES’ RATINGS, OUTLOOKS UNCHANGED AS TAX REFORM LEADS TO HIGHER SHAREHOLDER RETURNS

* MOODY’S SAYS EXPECT SIGNIFICANTLY LOWER DEBT ISSUANCE FROM LARGE, CASH-RICH TECHNOLOGY FIRMS AS RESULT OF RECENT U.S. TAX CHANGES

* MOODY’S SAYS DOESN’T EXPECT ACQUISITION ACTIVITY IN U.S. TECHNOLOGY SECTOR TO CHANGE AS A RESULT OF TAX POLICY CHANGES

* MOODY'S SAYS U.S. TECH COS PLANS TO INCREASE SHAREHOLDER RETURNS AFTER PASSAGE OF TAX REFORM HAVEN'T SO FAR AFFECTED CREDIT RATINGS/ RATING OUTLOOKS