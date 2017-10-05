FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Moody's says US telecom revenues cool; demand recovery pushes European peers' earnings higher
October 5, 2017 / 7:15 AM / in 15 days

BRIEF-Moody's says US telecom revenues cool; demand recovery pushes European peers' earnings higher

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Oct 5 (Reuters) -

* Moody’s says US telecom revenues cool just as demand recovery pushes European peers’ earnings higher

* Moody’s says US telcos’ revenue growth will slow and free cash flow drop by 2% in 2017

* Moody’s on telecom says expect regulators in Europe will continue to move from concentrating on reducing prices to encouraging investment in high-speed data networks

* Moody's on telecom says sees regulatory environment in US as shifting back in favor of incumbents. Source: bit.ly/2y2EP9h

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
