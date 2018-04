BRIEF-Moody's Says Vietnam's Credit Profile Reflects Robust Growth Trends, Although Banking System Risks, Fiscal Strains Remain

April 3 (Reuters) - Moody’s :

* MOODY’S SAYS VIETNAM’S CREDIT PROFILE REFLECTS ROBUST GROWTH TRENDS, ALTHOUGH BANKING SYSTEM RISKS, FISCAL STRAINS REMAIN

* MOODY’S SAYS IT EXPECTS THAT STRONG FDI INFLOWS TO CONTINUE TO DIVERSIFY VIETNAM’S ECONOMY AND STRENGTHEN GROWTH COMPARED WITH SIMILARLY RATED PEERS

* SHIFT AWAY FROM FOREIGN CURRENCY FINANCING IN VIETNAM INDICATES DEEPENING IN DOMESTIC FINANCIAL MARKETS, WHICH WILL REDUCE REFINANCING RISKS

* UPWARD RATING PRESSURE FOR VIETNAM COULD COME FROM FURTHER STRENGTHENING IN THE BANKING SYSTEM AND SOE SECTOR

* DOWNWARD RATING PRESSURE FOR VIETNAM COULD COME FROM EMERGENCE OF MACROECONOMIC INSTABILITY LEADING TO HIGHER INFLATION, RISE IN DEBT SERVICING COSTS Source text : bit.ly/2GyMJIH