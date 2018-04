BRIEF-Moody's Says Wider Libor Spreads Not A Signal Of Rising Bank Credit Risks

April 12 (Reuters) - Moody’s:

* MOODY’S SAYS WIDER LIBOR SPREADS NOT A SIGNAL OF RISING BANK CREDIT RISKS

* MOODY’S SAYS DO NOT BELIEVE THAT INCREASE IN PERCEPTION OF BANKS’ CREDIT RISKS HAS DRIVEN WIDER LIBOR SPREAD SINCE MID-NOVEMBER 2017

* MOODY’S SAYS SEEMS UNLIKELY THAT LIBOR-OIS SPREAD HAS WIDENED DUE TO INCREASED RELUCTANCE AMONG BANKS TO LEND TO ONE ANOTHER DUE TO CREDIT CONCERNS

* MOODY’S SAYS HIGHER LIBOR WILL INCREASE INTEREST PAYMENTS ON FLOATING RATE DEBT AND HIT BORROWERS’ CASH FLOWS

* MOODY’S SAYS HIGHER LIBOR DOES NOT ALTER ITS MACRO VIEWS