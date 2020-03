BRIEF-Moody's Says Widespread Coronavirus Would Briefly Hurt Ad-Supported U.S. Media Industry

March 11 (Reuters) - MOODY’S-

* MOODY’S SAYS WIDESPREAD CORONAVIRUS WOULD BRIEFLY HURT AD-SUPPORTED U.S. MEDIA INDUSTRY

* MOODY’S SAYS POTENTIAL BROADER CORONAVIRUS CONTAGION IN U.S. WILL HAVE SHORT-TERM NEGATIVE EFFECT ON U.S. ADVERTISING, STEMMING FROM SWIFT, DEEP ECONOMIC PULLBACK

* MOODY’S SAYS PAYTV, STREAMING SERVICES MAY BENEFIT FROM HIGHER ENGAGEMENT, INCREASED SUBSCRIPTIONS AS PEOPLE REMAIN AT HOME DUE TO CORONAVIRUS

* MOODY’S SAYS U.S. MEDIA SECTORS THAT WOULD SEE AD REVENUES DENTED DUE TO CORONAVIRUS INCLUDE CABLE AND BROADCAST NETWORKS, BROADCAST STATION OWNERS

* MOODY’S SAYS SHOULD CORONAVIRUS INFECTION’S SPREAD REQUIRE SIGNIFICANT PEOPLE TO SELFQUARANTINE, EXPECT U.S TELEVISION & INTERNET ENGAGEMENT TO RISE

* MOODY’S SAYS U.S. MEDIA SECTORS THAT WOULD SEE AD REVENUE DENTED DUE TO CORONAVIRUS INCLUDE INTERNET ADVERTISING COS; AND (TO A LESSER EXTENT) PAY TV PROVIDERS

