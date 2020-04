April 6 (Reuters) - Moody’s:

* MOODY’S SAYS WORSENING CORONAVIRUS OUTBREAK MEANS BROADER NEGATIVE CREDIT EFFECTS FOR NORTH AMERICAN CORPORATES

* MOODY’S SAYS N. AMERICAN HOMEBUILDING, STEEL, REAL ESTATE, AND MEDIA & ADVERTISING ARE NOW MODERATELY EXPOSED TO CORONAVIRUS OUTBREAK

* MOODY'S, ON NORTH AMERICAN CORPORATES, SAYS NON-FOOD RETAIL IS NOW HIGHLY EXPOSED, JOINING AIRLINES, AUTO, APPAREL, OTHERS