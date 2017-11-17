Nov 17 (Reuters) - Banca Piccolo Credito Valtellinese (Creval):

* Moody’s says sees material execution risk in Creval’s new share issue

* Moody’s says it understands Mediobanca’s pre-underwriting commitment is subject to market conditions but also specific provisions

* Moody’s says specific provisions include market environment, investor feedback and any events such as significant regulatory changes

* Moody’s says Creval has satisfactory liquidity position Further company coverage: (Reporting by Milan newsroom)