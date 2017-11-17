FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
BRIEF-Moody's sees "material execution risk" in Creval's planned share issue
Sections
Featured
Ambition to strain finances but investors unfazed
Tesla
Ambition to strain finances but investors unfazed
Metal recyclers prepare for electric car revolution
ENERGY & ENVIRONMENT
Metal recyclers prepare for electric car revolution
Tax plan could cause sugar high, then economic slump
Global Investment Outlook
Tax plan could cause sugar high, then economic slump
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Financials
November 17, 2017 / 5:38 PM / in 39 minutes

BRIEF-Moody's sees "material execution risk" in Creval's planned share issue

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Nov 17 (Reuters) - Banca Piccolo Credito Valtellinese (Creval):

* Moody’s says sees material execution risk in Creval’s new share issue

* Moody’s says it understands Mediobanca’s pre-underwriting commitment is subject to market conditions but also specific provisions

* Moody’s says specific provisions include market environment, investor feedback and any events such as significant regulatory changes

* Moody’s says Creval has satisfactory liquidity position Further company coverage: (Reporting by Milan newsroom)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.