March 14 (Reuters) - Moody’s:

* MOODY’S STABILIZES KAZAKHSTAN BANKING SYSTEM OUTLOOK ON IMPROVED SOLVENCY

* MOODY’S-SUBSTANTIAL GOVERNMENT AID IN 2017 LARGELY ELIMINATED CAPITAL SHORTFALL,UNDERPINS STABLE OUTLOOK ON KAZAKHSTAN BANKING SYSTEM OVER NEXT 12 TO 18 MONTHS

* MOODY'S - HIGH INTEREST RATES AND LIMITED ECONOMIC RECOVERY WILL CONSTRAIN CREDIT GROWTH IN THE BANKING SYSTEM Source text: (bit.ly/2tN0MIJ)