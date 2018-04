BRIEF-Moody's Upgrades Indonesia's Rating To Baa2, Changes Outlook To Stable

April 12 (Reuters) - Moody’s on Indonesia:

* MOODY’S UPGRADES INDONESIA’S RATING TO BAA2, CHANGES OUTLOOK TO STABLE

* UPGRADE TO BAA2 IS UNDERPINNED BY AN INCREASINGLY CREDIBLE AND EFFECTIVE POLICY FRAMEWORK CONDUCIVE TO MACROECONOMIC STABILITY

* LOCAL CURRENCY BOND AND DEPOSIT CEILINGS REMAIN UNCHANGED AT A1

* ALSO RAISED INDONESIA’S LONG-TERM FOREIGN CURRENCY BOND CEILING TO A3 FROM BAA2 AND ITS LONG-TERM FC DEPOSIT CEILING TO BAA2 FROM BAA3

* INDONESIA’S CONTINGENT LIABILITY RISKS RELATED TO STATE-OWNED ENTERPRISES (SOES) ARE LIKELY TO INCREASE

* RAISED SHORT-TERM FC BOND AND DEPOSIT CEILINGS TO P-2 FROM P-3

* MOODY’S SAYS INDONESIA’S STABLE OUTLOOK REFLECTS BALANCED RISKS AT BAA2 Source text for Eikon: