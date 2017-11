BRIEF-Moody's upgrades issuer ratings of 5 Indian non-financial corporates following sovereign upgrade

Nov 17 (Reuters) - Moody’s -

* MOODY‘S UPGRADES ISSUER RATINGS OF 5 INDIAN NON-FINANCIAL CORPORATES FOLLOWING SOVEREIGN UPGRADE

* MOODY‘S-UPGRADED FOREIGN CURRENCY ISSUER RATINGS OF BHARAT PETROLEUM CORP, HINDUSTAN PETROLEUM CORP, IOC LTD , PETRONET LNG LIMITED TO BAA2 FROM BAA3‍​‍​‍​

* MOODY‘S ON INDIAN NON-FINANCIAL CORPORATES: OUTLOOK ON THESE RATINGS HAVE BEEN REVISED TO STABLE FROM POSITIVE‍​

* MOODY'S ON INDIAN NON-FINANCIAL CORPORATES: FOREIGN CURRENCY ISSUER RATING OF ONGC HAS BEEN UPGRADED TO BAA1 FROM BAA2, OUTLOOK IS STABLE Source text : bit.ly/2j0GeEe